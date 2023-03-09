Oscars Can Wait, A Babymoon First For Ram Charan And Pregnant Wife Upasana Kamineni

Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela in a still from the video. (courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

Telegu Superstar Ram Charan is going through moments of special glory both in his personal and professional life. On the professional front, he is busy campaigning for his Oscar-nominated movie RRR in the US. In personal life, Ram is all set to embrace parenthood. Amid his busy schedule, Ram took his wife Upasana Konidela on a babymoon trip recently. Upasana shared her joy with the world with an Instagram video.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Upasana wrote, "Amidst all the hustle, Mr.C's time out for " us Sneak Peek #babymoon# Happy Holi...Ticking it off my bucket list." The video shows the couple enjoyed food, long drive and some quality time together. As Upasana mentioned, they also went for whale and dolphin watching.

In one of the short clips, Ram is seen carrying loads of shopping bags. It seems the doting husband fulfilled all the wishes of his wife.

Actor Shriya Saran commented on the video saying 'Adorable.' Fans hailed Ram's balancing calibre. "This is called well-balancing Professional and Personal life," wrote one. "These two people making India jealous being the perfect beautiful couple in the world," another one wrote.

Earlier, Upasana took to Twitter to address the speculations that they might be welcoming their first child in the US. Clarifying their position, Upasana shared, "I am thrilled to have our first baby delivered in our home country - India, surrounded by a world-class medical OB/GYN team at The Apollo Hospitals, including Dr Sumana Manohar, Dr Rooma Sinha and now Dr Jennifer Ashton from the Good Morning America Show. This journey holds many exciting experiences for us and we look forward to this new phase in our lives with great anticipation."

Ram, also, opened up about becoming a father on the daytime talk show 'Good Morning America.'

When one of the show hosts, medical correspondent Jennifer Ashton, asked Charan, "How much new-dad fear you have?", the star replied, "All these years when we didn't plan (the kids), I'm pretty much available to my wife. But right now I'm just packing and unpacking."

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana announced their pregnancy in December 2022. "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni (sic)," the couple announced.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)