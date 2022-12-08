Pics From Chiranjeevi's 'Outing With Family' And Waltair Veerayya Co-Star Shruti Haasan In Europe

Chiranjeevi shared this picture. (courtesy: @KChiruTweets)

If you are wondering what's keeping Chiranjeevi busy these days, his latest social media post will clear up your query. The actor has flown to Europe to reportedly complete a dance schedule for his upcoming film Waltair Veerayya. Guess who accompanied Chiranjeevi and his co-star Shruti Haasan on the trip? His family – wife Surekha Konidela, and their daughter, as well as grandchildren. Chiranjeevi, on Thursday, shared a set of two photos from his latest tour on Twitter. In one frame, the actor is posing happily with his family from their outing. The second picture features Shruti Haasan and Chiranjeevi smiling for the camera on a flight. Sharing the photos, Chiranjeevi wrote Telugu and it roughly translates to, “Outing with family. Itu Veeraya Yatra with Heroine. #EuropeBeckons #WaltairVeerayya.”

See Chiranjeevi's latest tweet here:

Waltair Veerayya, directed by KS Ravindra, also stars Ravi Teja, Urvashi Rautela and Catherine Tresa. On Wednesday, Chiranjeevi announced the release date of the film along with a new poster. The action-drama will open in theatres during Sankranti, January 13.

Chiranjeevi was in Goa for work earlier this month. He was also approached by a group of Naval officers for selfies and it reminded him of his Naval Cadet days. The actor revealed in the caption that he was enlisted for the NCC back when he was young. “When a bunch of Naval officers approached me for a picture at Goa airport last week, It took me down memory lane effortlessly… to my days as a Naval Cadet... when I had enlisted for the NCC! Delightfully nostalgic it was! #GoaDiaries #HappyNavalDay,” he tweeted.

When a bunch of Naval officers approached me for a picture at Goa airport last week, It took me down memory lane effortlessly.. to my days as a Naval Cadet.. when I had enlisted for the NCC! Delightfully nostalgic it was!#GoaDiaries#HappyNavalDaypic.twitter.com/n8WAQ4nRad — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 4, 2022

Chiranjeevi was last seen in GodFather alongside Nayanthara.