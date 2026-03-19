Grief-Stricken After Death Of Pet Cat, Hyderabad Woman, 20, Dies By Suicide

A 20-year-old B.Sc student in Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide as she was unable to cope with the death of her pet cat, police said.

The incident took place within the limits of the Meerpet Police Station of Hyderabad.

The student, identified as Himabindu, had been raising the cat with great affection for the past two years.

The pet cat recently died, which left her deeply upset, police said.

Unable to handle the emotional pain, she reportedly consumed pesticides at her home in Venkatadri Colony, Badagpet, police said.

Family members rushed her to a hospital, but she could not be saved.

"Himabindu took her own life by consuming poison following the sudden death of her adopted cat yesterday. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and handed over to her parents," said Shankar Kumar, Inspector, of Meerpet Police Station.

A case has been registered.