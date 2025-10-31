Dump Garbage On Bengaluru Streets, Civic Body Will Toss It Back To You

Bengaluru residents who litter the streets have received a warning. If you throw trash on the street, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will toss it back to your house.

The GBA's "Garbage Dumping Festival" is turning the tables, quite literally, by dumping garbage right back on the doorstep of people who dirty the city.

This initiative delivers a strong lesson in cleanliness.

A 'Return Gift'

Speaking with NDTV, Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited's (BSWML) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Karigowda said, "We have around 5,000 autos in Bengaluru that go to households for collection of dry and wet waste. Despite this, few people throw garbage on the roads."

According to Karigowda, the BSWML receives videos from people who throw garbage on the roads, and they have also installed CCTVs for surveillance.

"To create awareness (of not throwing garbage on the roads), this (initiative) is a sort of a return gift," he said.

Apart from dumping back the garbage, Karigowda said that a penalty of Rs 2,000 will also be imposed.

On this initiative being called bizarre on social media, the top official said, "This is not a bizarre activity. We have our workers going to each house educating people to segregate waste. We are creating awareness on social media and also requesting people not to throw garbage on the road."

Highlighting that Bengaluru is a "garden city," Karigowda requested people not to throw garbage and to maintain the city's cleanliness.

How Are The Offenders Tracked?

The top official further told NDTV that the offenders are tracked through CCTVs, and officials record videos whenever they witness such an act.

On being asked about the non-availability of garbage collectors in some areas, which leads to people throwing trash on the streets, he said that huge dustbins are being installed where the garbage can be discarded.