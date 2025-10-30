Careless Biker On Phone Narrowly Escapes Crash In Bengaluru, Sparks Outrage Online

A recent dashcam video has reignited concerns about road safety in Bengaluru after it showed a biker making a reckless move on a busy street. The footage, shared by a well-known social media influencer '3rd Eye Dude' who frequently posts traffic violations and tags Bengaluru Traffic Police, captured a motorcyclist crossing the road while talking on the phone, without checking for oncoming traffic.

In the video, the biker is seen riding into the path of a moving car while on the phone, without checking over his shoulder or reducing speed. The alert car driver managed to brake in time, narrowly avoiding a serious collision. While no accident took place, the footage has raised concerns about the increasing instances of careless driving in the city.

The YouTuber captioned the video: "What do you even say to this guy who is on the phone and doesn't even check shoulders?" The clip, which was shot on October 29th, quickly went viral on social media, with users criticising the biker's dangerous behaviour and applauding the car driver's quick reaction.

Watch the video here:

Many commenters urged the police to identify the biker and take strict action, warning that such carelessness could easily result in a fatal accident.

One user pointed out that confronting people in such situations often leads to arguments, which can escalate or ruin the rest of the ride, suggesting it's wiser to stay calm and move on.

Another user highlighted the lack of safety awareness, saying, "No helmet, no sense of responsibility while riding two-wheelers. We can only pray while going out on Indian roads."

A third commenter noted how fortunate the biker was, adding that if the dashcam-equipped car had been speeding, the outcome could have been far worse. The video has added to ongoing discussions about the need for stricter traffic enforcement and better public awareness of road safety rules.