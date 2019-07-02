Government Looking Into Overpricing Of Bottled Water, Packaged Food

There are provisions in the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 to prevent charging above MRP, Mr Paswan said.

The government is seriously looking into complaints of bottled water and packaged foods and drinks being sold at prices higher than the maximum retail price, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Tuesday.

Some complaints of bottled water and packaged foods and drinks being sold at prices higher than the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) have been received.

"There are provisions in the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 to prevent charging above MRP," Mr Paswan told the Lok Sabha during Question Hour.

He also said the government is seriously looking into the issue.

Enforcement of the provisions is done by the Legal Metrology Department of the state governments which impose penalties in case of violations, he added.

The minister was responding to a question on whether the government is aware about bottled water and packaged foods and drinks being sold at higher prices than MRP at public places like railway stations, airports, hotels and multiplexes.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability