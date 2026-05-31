Government Flags Fake India Post 'Dak Seva Gifts' Messages Circulating On Social Media

The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check unit on Saturday flagged a viral social media message claiming that India Post is giving away gifts and rewards. Such deceptive messages, widely circulating on WhatsApp and other platforms, prompt users to click on external links or share personal details to claim a supposed offer. Dismissing the claim as entirely false, PIB Fact Check confirmed that India Post is not running any such scheme.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the official PIB Fact Check account warned the public about the fraudulent message, which falsely promises rewards under the name 'Dak Seva Gifts'. The agency clarified that the India Post Office has no connection to this purported offer, reward scheme, or lucky draw.

Officials have urged citizens to avoid clicking on suspicious links or webpages and to never share sensitive personal data, such as bank details, one-time passwords (OTPs), or government identification numbers. Anyone who encounters suspicious links, messages, photos, or videos related to the Central Government is encouraged to report them directly to the PIB Fact Check team.

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A similar scam surfaced in 2022 when fraudsters used identical tactics to deceive the public by circulating fake links under India Post's name. At the time, the government issued a public notice clarifying that India Post does not announce subsidies, bonuses, or prizes based on surveys. The official advisory requested that citizens ignore these messages and refrain from sharing personal information.

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"India Post is not involved in any such activities like announcing Subsidies, Bonus or Prizes based on Surveys etc. Public receiving such notifications/messages/emails are requested not to believe or respond to such fake and spurious messages or share any personal details," read an official notification issued in 2022.

Officials warn that these types of messages are designed to trick individuals into revealing financial data or credentials. Clicking on these unverified links can also expose devices to malware or redirect users to phishing websites.

India Post never requests personal or financial information through unsolicited messages or links, and all genuine updates or initiatives are announced exclusively through official channels.

Finally, PIB Fact Check has urged people not to forward the viral message and to always verify claims through the official India Post website or the PIB fact-checking portal before taking any action.