Government Directed To Extradite Russian Citizen To His Homeland

A special Delhi court has directed the extradition of a Russian fugitive to his homeland to face murder case proceedings there.Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur, who presides over the Special Extradition Court of India, directed the Centre to send Sayakhov Ruslan to Russia, noting that the extradition request was received from the Russian Federation.The court noted that the accused was wanted in Russia in a case of murder for which the maximum penalty prescribed in India is death or life imprisonment."I am of the view that the prescribed procedure has been followed in as much as the extradition request has been submitted through diplomatic channel...The fugitive criminal wants to be extradited voluntarily to face charges pending against him there," the court said.The court also noted that the order of the Russian court, containing directions for the arrest of Ruslan, was submitted by advocate N K Matta on behalf of the Ministry of External Affairs. "In view of the above report, I hereby recommend to Union of India the extradition of the fugitive criminal...," it said.The arrest was made on the basis of a red corner notice as part of an extradition treaty between India and Russia.