Government Confident Of Meeting Kartarpur Corridor Deadline: S Jaishankar

Work moving in right direction, says Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Kartarpur corridor

The External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday said the government was confident of meeting Kartarpur corridor deadline and the work on the same is moving in the right direction.

"I think most of the issues related to Kartarpur Sahib have been resolved. I think they are moving in the right direction. There is a deadline, which we have to meet and we are confident of doing that," Mr Jaishankar said during a briefing on the 100-day achievements of the MEA.

When asked about the possibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), Mr Jaishankar hinted that no such meeting was scheduled.

"Regarding UNGA, whether there will be a meeting between the leaders of India and Pakistan, in principle I don't comment on what can happen. However, just look at the climate of relations right now. I think that itself should give you an answer," Mr Jaishankar said while replying to a question.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan's Project Director on the Kartarpur corridor, Atif Majeed, had said that Pakistan will inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on November 9, just two days before the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

A team of Union Home Ministry officials inspected the ongoing construction work for Kartarpur corridor on the Indian side at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur in the Indian state of Punjab.

India has asked Pakistan to "reconsider" its decision to charge USD 20 per pilgrim to visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib. Kartarpur Sahib was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

