Google Doodle Celebrates International Women's Day With Theme Of Mutual Support

International Women's Day: Today's Doodle was illustrated by artist Alyssa Winans.

Google pays tribute to women around the world on International Women's Day 2023 with a special Doodle today. Through an interactive Google Doodle, the search giant highlights the way women provide support and help to each other in their daily life.



Today's Doodle is seen as a woman addressing people, women protesting for their rights, women's role in science and medical and women who are critical support systems for each other in motherhood.

"Our theme this year was 'women supporting women', so I was able to spend a lot of time reflecting on all the ways I've been supported by the other women in my life, said Doodle artist Alyssa Winans, who illustrated this year's doodle.

Every year, the world celebrates International Women's Day on the 8th of March to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women worldwide.