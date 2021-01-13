UP Woman Cop Alleges Rape By Colleague: Police

A constable has alleged that she was raped by a colleague in UP's Gonda district. (Representational)

A constable has alleged that she was raped by a colleague in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, officials said on Wednesday.

A case was registered in this regard on Tuesday night at the women police station, they said.

Police official Shailesh Kumar Pandey said the policewoman accused the constable of raping her on January 10 on the pretext of showing her his room.

The woman alleged that he also threatened her of dire consequences if she resisted.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered against the constable, the police official said. Mr Pandey said the woman constable has been sent for a medical examination.

Efforts are on to trace the accused, police said.