Gold, Silver Prices Edge Higher Today: Check Rates In Your City

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold and silver prices edged higher in early trade on Wednesday, tracking firm global cues and continued geopolitical tensions.

In international markets, gold prices were largely steady as investors stayed cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision. Spot gold was little changed at $5,003.77 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery stood at $5,008.70.

Silver saw mild buying. Spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $79.46 per ounce. Platinum was steady at $2,124, while palladium slipped 0.2 per cent to $1,598.84.

Gold, Silver Prices In Domestic Market

In the domestic market, gold prices moved up slightly. According to GoodReturns website, 24-carat gold rose by Rs 10 to Rs 1,58,090 per 10 grams.

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by Rs 10 to Rs 1,44,910 per 10 grams. Silver prices saw a sharper uptick. The metal rose by Rs 100 to Rs 2,75,100 per kg.

City-wise gold and silver rates

City | 24-carat gold (10 gm) | 22-carat gold (10 gm) | Silver (1 kg)

Delhi | Rs 1,58,240 | Rs 1,45,060 | Rs 2,75,100

Mumbai | Rs 1,62,390 | Rs 1,44,910 | Rs 2,75,100

Kolkata | Rs 1,58,090 | Rs 1,44,910 | Rs 2,75,100

Chennai | Rs 1,59,810 | Rs 1,46,490 | Rs 2,80,100

What Is Driving Prices?

Markets are largely in a wait-and-watch mode ahead of the US Federal Reserve's rate decision. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged, but investors are watching its comments on inflation and growth.

At the same time, the conflict in the Middle East continues to support commodity prices. Oil has remained firm as supply concerns persist, especially with disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.

Higher oil prices can push inflation up. That reduces the chances of rate cuts in the near term. When interest rates stay high, gold tends to lose some shine because it does not offer any fixed return.

Even so, gold prices have remained supported this year. The metal is still up about 16 per cent in 2026 so far, helped by global uncertainty and steady safe-haven demand.