"God Help Us": Air Force Officer Assaulted, Wife Abused In Bengaluru

An Indian Air Force officer was allegedly assaulted in Bengaluru by a group of men while he was on his way to the airport with his wife, who is also an officer in the Air Force. The Wing Commander suffered injuries to his face and head.

With blood on his face and neck, the officer shared a video narrating the incident. Wing Commander Bose's wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita, was driving him to the airport from the DRDO colony in CV Raman Nagar in Bengaluru.

The officer said, "A bike came from behind and stopped our car... the guy started abusing me in Kannada. When they saw the DRDO sticker on my car and said 'You DRDO people', and they abused my wife and I couldn't bear it. The moment I got out of my car, the biker hit me with a key on my forehead, and there was blood."

"I stood there, shouting, 'This is how you defend people whom we defend you, treating someone like this from the army, air force and navy'. Surprisingly, more people came and started abusing us. The man picked a stone and tried to hit my car, and it hit my head... this is my condition," the officer said.

"Thankfully, my wife was there to take me out and we went to the police station to file a complaint, but there is no response from there," he added. "This is what Karnataka has become, seeing the truth, the reality...I couldn't believe it. God help us. God give me the power not to retaliate. Tomorrow, if law and order don't help us, I will retaliate," the officer said while he recorded the video in a car.

It is unclear whether the assault was unprovoked or triggered because of something else. However, the cops said they were to find the officer since no official complaint was made, but they have identified the officer's wife and are trying to ascertain what exactly happened.

The Indian Air Force is yet to respond to the incident.