Goa Signs 17 Agreements At Vibrant Goa Global Expo 2019

Pramod Sawant expressed government's keenness to promote new business avenues.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday announced the signing of 17 MoUs promoting and facilitating various business ventures in Goa.



According to an official release, during the Vibrant Goa Global Expo 2019, Mr Sawant also expressed the state government's keenness to promote new business avenues in order to boost the economy on sustainable mode.



Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, who was also present at the event, lauded the role of the business summit for attracting people around the world to do business in Goa.



While addressing the valedictory session at the event, Mr Goyal said that "the initiative will attribute towards making the state finest destination for investment. Goa is very much rich with the environment and infrastructure required for the prosperity of business thus making things most profitable for Goans and national economy too."



Mr Goyal also appreciated the progress of IT and Pharma Sector in Goa.



He also congratulated Chief Minister Sawant for organising Vibrant Goa Summit and providing the platform for investors across the World to look forward to opportunities of various investments in State.

