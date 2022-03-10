BJP's Pramod Sawant Prays At Party Office In Goa As Counting On

Goa election results 2022: BJP's Pramod Sawant reaches the party office in Goa

The BJP's Pramod Sawant has reached the party office in Goa as counting of votes is going on in the coastal state.

In visuals, Mr Sawant was seen offering prayers at the BJP office.

The party has said it is confident of getting the support of the regional Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, or MGP, as both the parties are "ideologically aligned".

The ties between the BJP and the MGP had soured in 2019 when two MGP ministers were dropped from the state cabinet led by Mr Sawant.

Most exit polls have predicted a hung house in Goa, leading political parties to make strategies keeping in mind different post-result scenarios.