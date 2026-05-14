GMR Aero Technic, Boeing Sign Deal For Maintenance Of Navy's P-8I Aircraft

In its first major defence aircraft maintenance programme, GMR Aero Technic (GAT) has signed an agreement with Boeing Defence India to carry out Phase-56 heavy maintenance checks for the Indian Navy's P-8I maritime patrol aircraft fleet.

The maintenance work will be conducted at GMR Aero Technic's MRO facility in Hyderabad and will include structural upgrades, inspections, painting and system upgrades in line with Boeing and defence aviation standards.

"The agreement reflects confidence in India's technical capabilities and supports the vision of making the country a global defence MRO hub," said GMR Aero Technic President Ashok Gopinath.

Boeing Defence India Managing Director Nikhil Joshi said the collaboration will help strengthen India's aerospace and defence maintenance ecosystem while improving long-term mission readiness.

The Boeing P-8I aircraft is a key maritime surveillance and reconnaissance platform used by the Indian Navy for anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare operations. India currently operates 12 P-8I aircraft based at INS Rajali in Tamil Nadu and INS Hansa in Goa.

The agreement is significant, as it boosts India's defence self-reliance and expands indigenous aircraft maintenance capabilities. It also supports the government's push to develop India as a global hub for defence MRO services while reducing dependence on foreign maintenance facilities.