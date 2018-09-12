Black 'Chunni', Part Of College Uniform, Removed At Shivraj Chouhan Event

Women students were told to remove their "chinnis" at one of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's events

Amid a series of incidents of showing black flags to the political leaders in Madhya Pradesh, police allegedly took away black scarves of a few college students before attending a programme of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Betul district on Tuesday.

About half-a-dozen women students of the Mahatma Gandhi Chitrakoot Gramodaya Vishwavidyalaya had reached Multai town -- around 220 km south of Bhopal -- to attend the event. They were in their uniforms.

Narrating the incident, one of the women said, "When we reached the venue, a woman police officer told us to remove our black chunnis and keep it in the bag. Later, they took it away, saying that it would be given back after the end of the chief minister's programme."

She said they were told that the scarves would be returned from the Multai police station. "When we reached the police station, the officers there again told us to reach the venue to collect it, but still we are not getting our scarf back."

Hitting out at Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the incident, former Multai MLA and state Congress general secretary Sukhdev Panse said, "The chief minister is afraid. He is afraid even from the uniforms of the girl students. This has never happened in the state's history when the police took away the chunnis of the girls due to fear of protest."

Local BJP MLA Chandrashekhar Deshmukh denied having any knowledge about the incident. He said, "This is a serious matter if such things have happened. I am immediately going to talk to police officers as to why this has happened."

On the other hand, Multai police station incharge Ram Snehi Chouhan also said he is not aware of the incident. "I was on duty at another place," he said.

Earlier, the Congress leaders had staged a protest with black flags and courted arrest near the venue.

In recent times, several incidents had taken place in Madhya Pradesh, in which the people protesting against the recent amendments to the SC/ST Act had shown black flags to the political leaders of all parties.

