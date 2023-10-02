Girl, 4, Gets Electrocuted After Touching Fridge In Telangana Supermarket

She went towards a refrigerator apparently looking for juice. (Representational)

A four-year-old girl lost her life allegedly due to electrocution at a supermarket in Nizamabad district of Telangana on Monday, police said.

The girl had gone to the supermarket along with her parents. She went towards a refrigerator apparently looking for juice, and when she tried to open its doors she received an electric shock, they said.

The girl's father who was around her immediately shifted her to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, a police official said.

A purported video of the incident was circulated on social media and also broadcast by some local TV channels, showing the child moving towards a refrigerator and trying to open its doors.

Based on preliminary investigation, the official said it seems there was an electrical problem and the moment the girl touched the refrigerator's doors she suffered electric shock and died.

A case was registered in connection with the incident, the official said.

Earlier, a protest was held over the incident near the supermarket.

