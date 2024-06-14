Girl, 10, Lured Into Maize Field In UP, Raped By 35-Year-Old Man: Police

Based on the complaint, an investigation has been launched, police said (Representational)

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in a village here on Friday, police said.

The police identified the accused as Viresh Yadav (35).

Station House Officer (SHO) Udaiveer Singh said that the girl's family filed a complaint and said that the accused lured the minor into a maize field and raped her.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was lodged and an investigation has been launched, Mr Singh said.

"The accused fled from the spot after the incident. We have formed a team to arrest him," Mr Singh added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)