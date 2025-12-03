Advertisement
Uncle Rapes 14-Year-Old Orphan In Uttar Pradesh, Arrested

The girl, who had been living with her uncle after her mother passed away and her father went missing about two years ago, alleged that the accused assaulted her and beat her up when she resisted.

Muzaffarnagar:

A 14-year-old orphan girl was allegedly raped by her uncle at his house in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Dr Ravishankar said the incident occurred when the girl was sleeping alone at the house and her aunt was away.

The girl, who had been living with her uncle after her mother passed away and her father went missing about two years ago, alleged that the accused assaulted her and beat her up when she resisted. He also threatened her with dire consequences, the officer said, citing the complaint.

The police said a woman from the neighbourhood helped the survivor reach the police station and lodge the FIR.

On her complaint, police registered a case under sections 63 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against her 35-year-old uncle, the officer said.

The accused has been arrested, and the girl has been sent for medical examination.  

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

