Lawyer Calls Woman To Discuss Assault Case Settlement, Rapes Her

A 55-year-old lawyer has been arrested and sent to jail for allegedly raping a woman here, police said on Monday.

According to the police, in a complaint registered at the Ekta police station on November 7, the 37-year-old woman said a rape case was pending in court. Jitendra, the lawyer representing the accused, had proposed a settlement between the two parties, which was agreed upon.

The woman alleged that on November 6, Jitendra called her for a settlement, manipulated her into getting into his car, and made her drink alcohol. Later, he took her to a hotel and raped her, the police said.

A case was registered based on the woman's complaint, and the accused lawyer was arrested on Sunday and sent to jail, the police said, adding that the matter is being investigated.

