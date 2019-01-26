Gifts Given To PM Modi To Be Auctioned On January 27-28: Mahesh Sharma

Gifts received by PM Modi during his national and internal visits will be on auction. (File)

All the gift items that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received during his national and international visits in the last four-and-a-half-year will be auctioned in Delhi and the money from the money raised through this auction will be used for the Namami Gange project, Union Minister of State for Culture Dr Mahesh Sharma said on Friday.

"All the gifts, mementoes that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received during his national and internal visits in the four-and-a-half-year will be displayed on January 27 and 28 at National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi and the revenue collected through this auction will be used for the Namami Gange project," said the Union minister.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated all his gifts to the nation," Mahesh Sharma added.

Inviting all the countrymen, the minister said that 1900 such gift items received by the Prime Minister will be on auction.