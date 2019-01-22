Gifts Received By PM Modi To Be Auctioned For ''Clean Ganga'' Project

The items that would be auctioned include paintings, sculptures, shawls, pagris, jackets and traditional musical instruments from across the country.

All India | | Updated: January 22, 2019 16:29 IST
The items are currently on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art


New Delhi: 

The government will be auctioning about 1,900 gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the funds raised will be used for the project to clean River Ganga, according to a statement.

"The physical auction will be conducted on January 27 and 28, 2019 at National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi from 12.00 pm onwards. The e-auction will take place subsequently from January 29-30, 2019 for remaining items left after physical auction," the statement said.

The items are currently on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art, which comes under the Ministry of Culture.

