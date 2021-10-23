Gifted Actor Nora Fatehi Car, Says Conman Accused Of Rs 200 Crore Extortion

Enforcement Directorate recorded Nora Fatehi's statement on October 14 (File)

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, a conman who ran his business from behind the bars of Delhi's Tihar Jail and is an accused in 21 cases, told reporters outside a Delhi court on Saturday that he had gifted a luxury car to Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi.

Chandrasekhar made the claim while he was being produced by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) before the court, which sent him and his wife - actor Leena Maria Paul - to judicial custody till November 1 in a money laundering case involving alleged extortion of Rs 200 crore from a businessman's wife.

While Chandrasekhar was being taken to the courtroom by ED officials, he was asked by reporters whether he had gifted a car to Nora Fatehi.

"Yes," he replied.

Asked what car he had gifted to the actor, Chandrasekhar said, "Why don't you ask her about it?"

The ED recorded Ms Fatehi's statement on October 14 when it learnt about the gift from Chandrasekhar, the agency claimed.

"On behalf of Nora Fatehi, we would like to clarify the various conjectures floating around amongst the media. Nora Fatehi has been the victim around the case and being a witness, she is co-operating and helping the officers in the investigation," Nora Fatehi's representative had said on October 15.

"She does not know or have any personal connection with the accused and has been called by ED to strictly help with the investigation. We would like to request our fellow friends in the media to refrain from slandering her name and making any statements before any official information is released," the representative had added.

Earlier, the ED had also recorded the statement of actor Jacqueline Fernandez in the case.