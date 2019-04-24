PM Used Demonetisation To Convert Black Money, Buy Votes: Mamata Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress will win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of converting huge black money into white through demonitisation and spending it to purchase votes.

She alleged that the BJP is importing guns and goons to ensure votes in its favour and said that such a situation will not be allowed to develop in Bengal.

"Modi Babu you may forcibly impose notebandi (demonetisation) on people to convert black money into white and spend them during elections to purchase votes, but you can never purchase voters in Bengal," Ms Banerjee said at a public meeting at Serampore in Hooghly district in support of Trinamool Congress candidates.

"You (Modi) are destined to be dethroned after the elections. Our government will prove what a big scam demonetisation was," the TMC supremo said.

Continuing her attack, Ms Banerjee, who is among the severest critics of the BJP, said that the party "goons" are even organising processions with arms and sharp-edged weapons to vitiate the environment and unleash terror.

"We must foil such bids to maintain peace and harmony in the state," she said.

Ms Banerjee alleged that PM Modi had distributed liquor licenses to some handpicked people just ahead of the polls and said that the TMC government will unearth the scam and expose his "real face" to the people.

Ms Banerjee reiterated that she will not allow this in Bengal and not a single person will be asked to leave the state.

Both PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have repeatedly spoken on implementing the citizen's register in the state.

Calling upon people to defeat PM Modi, she said "If you want to save the country and our Constitution, drive him (Modi) out of power and save the nation from disaster."

Ms Banerjee expressed confidence about the victory of her party's candidates and said "The BJP will not get a single seat. Trinamool Congress will win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal and will form the government at the Centre together with all like-minded secular parties."

She also addressed another rally at Krishnagar and participated in a road show at Burdwan town.

