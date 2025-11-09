"Gen Z Not Homogeneous Group": Prashant Kishor On Rahul Gandhi's Influence

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor dismissed that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi holds any significant influence on Gen Z in Bihar, criticising the latter's lack of presence and knowledge about the state.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Prashant Kishor said that Gen Z is not a "homogeneous group" who will act on Rahul Gandhi's call, despite the LoP's repeated "vote theft" allegations and call to the youths to safeguard the country's democratic process.

"How much knowledge does Rahul Gandhi have here? Rahul Gandhi comes here, roams around, does a couple of show bites and then he is gone," Prashant Kishor said.

"When the people of Bihar are not listening to him (Rahul Gandhi), then why would Gen Z listen to him? Gen Z is not a homogeneous group in Bihar who acts on someone's call or on the basis of their assessment," he added.

Kishor said that people are "getting excited" after the Gen Z protest in Nepal, which overthrew the former Nepal PM KP Oli government in September and dismissed any possibility of the same in Bihar.

"Bihar is a very political place. It is not like Bangalore. People won't have clothes, food, jobs, but there is a lot of political optimism among the people here. And the result of this is that people are leaving their work and doing politics day and night. But I don't think there is going to be a revolution by someone's call here," he said.

Prashant Kishor emphasised that youth are an important factor in Bihar election but primarily because of the issue of unemployment and migration.

The youth between 20 and 30 years, who are facing a bit of unemployment. Not a bit, I mean he is facing a lot of difficulties due to unemployment. They are forced to go out, enduring the tough life there. That is definitely a big factor in Bihar. You can call him Genji, you can call him a youth, you can call him a millennial. This is the terminology," he said.

However, the Jan Suraaj founder believed that Congress is not a factor in the election and has "no presence" other than in Seemanchal.

"I had also said at that time that Congress is a follower of RJD in Bihar. They are a big party of the country. They are the leaders of the opposition in the country. They belong to the Gandhi family. So it is natural that the media will cover them," he said.

"But from the point of view of Bihar, there is no presence of Congress. Congress is not a factor. There is no discussion of Congress. What is Congress doing? Congress has little effect. Politically, you can see it in Seemanchal. In Seemanchal, I think that even today, the Muslims are more tilted towards Congress than RJD," he said.

The first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar concluded peacefully on Thursday, with a record voter turnout. The remaining 122 constituencies will vote in the second phase on November 11. Counting will take place on November 14.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)