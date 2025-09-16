"With Just One Click...": IPS Officer Warns Of Scam Amid Nano Banana Trend

There's a crazy craze over Gemini's Nano Banana trend. Everyone on social media is trying Google's AI tool to convert their images into vintage-style portraits. Although it may seem fascinating at first, an IPS officer has warned that it could make you lose money.

IPS officer VC Sajjanar on X (formerly Twitter) alerted users about the danger of sharing personal information online. He emphasised that while online trends can be fun, users could face serious risks if they are careless with their private data.

"Be cautious with trending topics on the internet! Falling into the trap of the Nano Banana trending craze... if you share personal information online, such scams are bound to happen," he wrote.

People should exercise caution and only upload their photos to the official website, not to fake websites or unauthorised apps, the IPS officer added. "With just one click, the money in your bank accounts can end up in the hands of criminals."

He alerted people to only share their photos and personal details with trusted and verified websites and apps. "You can share your joyful moments on social media trends, but don't forget that safety should be your top priority," he wrote.

Sajjanar further asked people not to take risks with unknown apps and websites. He said, "If you step onto an unseen path, you're certain to fall into a pit... Think twice before uploading your photos or personal information."

He stated that online trends often become popular instantly, but this popularity is temporary and the trend fades over time. While trends are short-lived, the consequences of sharing data carelessly can last much longer. Scammers often take advantage of these new trends to exploit users.

"These trends come and make a fuss for a few days before disappearing... Once your data goes to fake websites or unauthorised apps, retrieving it is difficult," he added.

"Ultimately, you are responsible for protecting your personal information and finances online," he stated.

Amid this trend, a post is going viral in which a woman, who hopped on the latest Banana AI saree trend on Google Gemini, felt "creepy". She uploaded a photo of herself in a saree, and the AI generated an image that revealed a mole on her body, something she never expected.

"How does Gemini know I have a mole in this part of my body? You can see this mole...this is very scary, very creepy... I am still not sure how this happened," she wrote.

She shared her experience on Instagram and warned others to be careful with what they upload on social media and AI platforms.