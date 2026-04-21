Gauhati High Court Reserves Order On Pawan Khera's Anticipatory Bail Plea

The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday reserved an order after hearing a plea by Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, where he sought anticipatory bail in connection with a criminal case filed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma over allegations related to multiple passports and undisclosed overseas assets. The order is not expected on Wednesday.

While Khera was represented by Abhishek Manu Singhvi and KN Choudhury, the state of Assam was represented by advocate general Devajit Saikia in the court of Justice PJ Saikia. the hearing went on for nearly three hours.

Khera, the chairman of AICC's media and publicity, had alleged in two press conferences held in New Delhi and Guwahati on April 5 that the CM's wife possessed three passports of UAE, Egypt and Antigua-Barbuda, two properties in Dubai and assets in shell companies.

Following the allegations, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma filed criminal cases against Khera and others at the Guwahati Crime Branch police station the next day under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 175 (false statement in connection with an election), 35, 36, 318 (Cheating), 338, (Forgery of valuable will, security etc.), 337 (Forgery of record of court or of public register, etc.), 340 (forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine), 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 356 (Defamation).

Assam Police later visited Khera's residence in Delhi on April 7, but he was not present. He subsequently approached the Telangana High Court on April 10 for transit anticipatory bail, which granted interim protection for a week.

The Assam Police then moved the Supreme Court against the Telangana High Court's order, and on April 15, the top court, in an interim order, stayed the grant of anticipatory transit bail.

In its order, the Supreme Court said that if Khera applies for anticipatory bail in the court having jurisdiction in Assam, then the interim order passed by it will not have any adverse effect on the consideration of such an application.

Khera again appealed in the Supreme Court to vacate the stay it imposed on the transit anticipatory bail granted to him by the Telangana High Court, but it was turned down on Friday, and he was asked to approach the Gauhati High Court instead.