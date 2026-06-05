Assam's Moran, Motok Communities Begin Shutdown To Demand Cabinet Inclusion

Normal life was significantly affected across Assam's Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts on Friday as a 48-hour shutdown called by Moran and Motok community organisations impacted transportation, commercial activities and public movement.

The shutdown, spearheaded by the All Moran Students' Union (AMSU), the All Assam Motok Youth Students' Association (AAMYSA) and several allied bodies, commenced at 5 am in protest against the exclusion of Moran and Motok representatives from the recently expanded Assam Cabinet and the continued delay in granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the two indigenous communities.

Protesters staged demonstrations at several locations, with one of the major gatherings reported at Rupai Siding-Kakopathar Tini Aali in Tinsukia district. Demonstrators burned tyres and briefly obstructed vehicular movement, leading to traffic disruptions and heightened security arrangements in the area.

The impact of the shutdown was visible in both districts. Most business establishments remained closed, public transport services operated sparsely, and major roads remained unusually empty. Educational institutions and routine commercial activities were also affected in several areas.

To ensure law and order, security personnel were deployed at sensitive locations across the two districts. Authorities maintained close vigilance to prevent any untoward incidents during the course of the agitation.

Although emergency and essential services were kept outside the purview of the shutdown, daily life and economic activities suffered considerable disruption as residents adjusted to the bandh conditions.

Leaders of the protesting organisations reiterated their demand for constitutional recognition and adequate political representation, warning that the agitation could be intensified if the government fails to address their long-standing concerns.

The shutdown is scheduled to continue for 48 hours, with the situation being closely monitored by the district administrations of both Tinsukia and Dibrugarh. "We want ST status for our community which was promised before the polls. The government has not been working seriously to provide ST tags to the communities. If the government fails to do so, then we have to intensify our movement," said a protesters.