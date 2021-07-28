Ganga Water Level Rises Due To Heavy Rainfall In Uttarakhand

Meanwhile, due to the heavy rainfall, the water level of the Beas river also rose.

The water level of river Ganga at Gangotri rose significantly due to heavy rainfall and as parts of a mountain near the Gangotri Dham fell in the river, said the Dehradun district administration on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, due to the heavy rainfall, the water level of the Beas river on Rishikesh-Cheela road also rose that led to the loss of communication with the 80 villages located in the vicinity of the river.

The India Meteorological Department predicted rains or thunderstorms for Dehradun on Wednesday. "Generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers for the city" has been predicted by the IMD.

Amid heavy rainfall, the rise in the water level of the Kempty falls at Mussorie was also seen on Wednesday.