Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Cruise Operator Fined Rs 5,000 For Dumping Sewage In Ganga In Varanasi

District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar said action was taken after a video went viral showing sewage flowing into the Ganga from a valve of the cruise.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Cruise Operator Fined Rs 5,000 For Dumping Sewage In Ganga In Varanasi
A probe was conducted by a committee formed by the municipal corporation.

The district administration here on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the Alaknanda cruise for allegedly polluting the Ganga river, officials said.

District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar said action was taken after a video went viral showing sewage flowing into the Ganga from a valve of the cruise.

A probe was conducted by a committee formed by the municipal corporation, which submitted its report to the administration.

According to the report, the cruise was stationed for routine maintenance at the time of the incident and cleaning of the septic tank and sewerage system had been carried out.

The cruise management told the committee that the discharge was from an emergency valve that was being inspected, during which a staff member used a toilet, causing sewage to flow directly into the river instead of the septic tank.

Based on the findings, the district administration imposed a fine on the operating company, the district magistrate said, adding that the Pollution Control Board has also issued a notice seeking an explanation.

He directed the cruise management to install a separate tank for the emergency valve to ensure that the Ganga is not polluted under any circumstances in the future. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Cruise, Ganga, Varanasi
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com