Cruise Operator Fined Rs 5,000 For Dumping Sewage In Ganga In Varanasi

The district administration here on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the Alaknanda cruise for allegedly polluting the Ganga river, officials said.

District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar said action was taken after a video went viral showing sewage flowing into the Ganga from a valve of the cruise.

A probe was conducted by a committee formed by the municipal corporation, which submitted its report to the administration.

According to the report, the cruise was stationed for routine maintenance at the time of the incident and cleaning of the septic tank and sewerage system had been carried out.

The cruise management told the committee that the discharge was from an emergency valve that was being inspected, during which a staff member used a toilet, causing sewage to flow directly into the river instead of the septic tank.

Based on the findings, the district administration imposed a fine on the operating company, the district magistrate said, adding that the Pollution Control Board has also issued a notice seeking an explanation.

He directed the cruise management to install a separate tank for the emergency valve to ensure that the Ganga is not polluted under any circumstances in the future.

