Four young men were shot dead in a suspected gang-related attack at Milan Dhaba in Haryana's Rohtak district late Wednesday night by five armed assailants who allegedly arrived in a car and opened indiscriminate fire.

The incident took place barely 50 steps from the Kharawar police post, raising serious questions about the law-and-order situation in the region.

According to preliminary information, five armed men arrived at the dhaba in a Swift car at around 12.30 am and opened fire on a group of youths who were having dinner. The sudden burst of gunfire triggered panic among customers and staff, with people scrambling for cover and hiding behind tables and chairs to save their lives.

Three of them were killed on the spot while they were sitting at the dining table. The fourth victim reportedly managed to escape the initial attack and ran outside. However, the assailants chased him and shot him dead too.

Another man, identified as Sunny Ritoli, managed to escape the shooters.

The attackers allegedly continued to roam around the spot for several minutes, openly brandishing their weapons before fleeing in their vehicle.

The victims are reportedly from Jhajjar district, with three belonging to Deeghal village and the fourth from the Beri area.

Rohtak Range IG Hamid Akhtar reached the crime scene around midnight, while SP Gaurav Rajpurohit and other senior district police officials also rushed to the spot. Teams from the CIA, Special Cell and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were deployed to collect evidence and examine the crime scene.

A post shared from an Instagram account 'rohitbajrang07' claimed responsibility for the murder in the name of the Bhau Ritolia gang. Describing the murder as an "act of revenge", the post warned of further incidents, writing, "Let's see who's next."

The post also tagged several other individuals, asking them to respond.

However, the authenticity of the post could not be verified.

According to sources, the Himanshu Bhau gang members wanted to kill Sunny - who escaped the scene.

Investigators are probing a possible connection with the rivalry between the Bhau and Sunny Ritolia gangs. However, the motive behind the attack has not yet been officially established.

"We have registered an FIR (first information report), and the identification process is underway. Whether this is a gang war or not is a matter of investigation. We have deployed several teams to investigate the case and hope to find some important clues soon," Deputy Superintendent of Police Rishikant told the media.

Police are also reviewing footage from nearby CCTV cameras and have deployed multiple teams to trace and arrest the assailants.