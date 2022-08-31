Ganesh Idol Installed At Eidgah Land In Karnataka's Hubbali After High Court Order

Ganesh puja preparations could be seen taking place at the ground in Hubbali.

Ganpati idol was installed at the Eidgah ground in Hubbali-Dharwad after the Karnataka High Court upheld the authorities' decision to allow the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at the ground.

The court dismissed the plea filed by Anjuman-E-Islam and refused to interfere with the decision of the authorities to permit the celebration at Eidgah ground.

K Govardhan Rao, convener, Rani Chennamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Mahamandal, told news agency ANI that prayers will be conducted in a traditional way for the next three days.

"Puja will be conducted in the traditional way and we're going to celebrate this festival for three days as per the direction of the Municipal Corporation. We're going to follow all the instructions that have been issued," said Mr Rao.

Stating that Rani Chennamma Maidan belongs to the Municipal Corporation, the convener said they had made a request to allow the celebration of the festival.

The court noted that the ground in dispute belongs to respondent authorities and they are carrying out regular activities there. It said the interim relief sought by the petitioner does not deserve merit and the same is rejected. The court also said that the petitioner is not entitled to the benefit of the interim order passed by the Supreme Court.

Some Hindu organisations had submitted an application to install Ganesh idols and hold cultural activities on the ground. Dharwad Municipal Commissioner had granted permission for celebrating the Ganesh Chaturthi festival under certain conditions. The authorities' decision was then challenged in the Karnataka High Court by the Anjuman-E-Islam.