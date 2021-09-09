Arvind Kejriwal To Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi With Aarti On Yamuna Banks Tomorrow

Arvind Kejriwal will likely celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on banks of Yamuna tomorrow (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will perform the ceremonial "aarti" on the banks of the Yamuna river to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi tomorrow, official sources said today.

He is likely to be joined by his cabinet colleagues and other dignitaries for the evening ‘aarti' at the Sur Ghat near Signature Bridge, they said.

The event will also see the rendition of ‘bhajans' by popular Bollywood singers and will be televised live, the sources said.

All necessary Covid-related precautions will be put in place and all guidelines will be followed.

Incidentally, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has prohibited the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi at public places and installing idols of Lord Ganesha in pandals, in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

