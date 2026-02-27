In Order Clearing Arvind Kejriwal, Judge Quotes Martin Luther King

Clearing former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia in a case of alleged corruption, a Delhi court quoted American civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr and said, "injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere".

In his judgment, Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) Jitendra Singh said, "As the order reaches its conclusion, this Court, while penning the present order, has, time and again, reminded itself of the enduring words of Martin Luther King Jr that 'injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere', as also of the venerable maxim fiat justitia ruat caelum (let justice be done though the heavens may fall)."

These principles, the judge wrote, serve as a constant reminder that the judiciary's task is neither to secure a convenient outcome nor to endorse a dominant narrative, but to uphold the rule of law. Live updates

"It is only by remaining anchored to these ideals that the confidence of the citizen in the administration of justice is preserved," said Justice Singh.

The case relates to the liquor policy introduced by the AAP government in November 2021. Under the new policy, the Delhi government withdrew from the retail sale of liquor and allowed private licensees to run stores. In July 2022, Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar flagged gross violations and alleged "undue benefits" to liquor licensees. The policy was scrapped in September that year.

The CBI alleged that liquor companies were involved in framing the excise policy, which would have earned them a 12% profit. It claimed a liquor lobby, dubbed the 'South Group', had paid kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore to the AAP, part of which was routed to public servants. The Enforcement Directorate alleged laundering of the kickbacks.

'Meeting Of Minds'

On the conspiracy alleged by the CBI, the court noted, "Criminal law cannot be used to retrospectively criminalise policy choices or market consequences unless the prosecution is able to prima facie (on the face of it) demonstrate a meeting of minds to subvert the policy framework for an unlawful purpose."

"Economic gain, uneven commercial outcomes, or subsequent profitability cannot, by themselves, constitute conspiracy. What must prima facie emerge is consensus ad idem: who agreed with whom, what illegal act or illegal means was agreed upon, when the agreement arose, and how subsequent acts were in furtherance of that agreement," it said.

Coming down heavily on the CBI, the court said facts had been "arranged" by the agency to support a predetermined conclusion. The CBI narrative, it said, rested on fragmented circumstances, and the court could not be expected to join the dots.

"The court can't be carried away by presentation alone," said Justice Singh.

Kejriwal Breaks Down

Welcoming the order, Kejriwal said it proved what he had been saying all along, and that the truth had won.

"We always said that truth ultimately wins. I always used to say that the truth is with us. A sitting chief minister was dragged out of his home and thrown into jail. Mud was flung at us," the AAP chief said.

"I Am Kattar Imaandar, God Is With Us": Arvind Kejriwal Breaks Down After Court Clears Him In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

Breaking down, and then being embraced by Sisodia, he continued, "I am a kattar imaandar (fiercely honest), and so are Sisodia and the Aam Aadmi Party."

Kejriwal spent roughly five months in prison in 2024, while Sisodia was behind bars for nearly a year and a half.