AAP Sweeps Punjab Civic Polls, Wins 862 Wards, Congress Distant Second

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab on Friday achieved an impressive victory in 102 civic bodies by winning 862 wards of the 1,765 that have been counted till now. A total of 1,977 wards went to the polls on May 26.

The principal Opposition Congress emerged second by winning 348 seats. The Independents emerged third by winning 242 wards, higher than the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which won 169 wards. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 138 and six wards, respectively.

These elections are seen as a litmus test for the ruling party, as they are taking place ahead of the assembly polls slated for early 2027.

In Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's constituency, Dhuri, AAP won 20 of the 21 seats.

Elated over the party's thumping win, AAP leader Manish Sisodia thanked voters for reposing faith in party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Mann. He said people of Punjab had replied to the "ED party" (the BJP), adding that ED politics would not work in Punjab. Sisodia claimed that 1,142 candidates of the BJP had forfeited their security deposits and said the politics of betrayal would not succeed in Punjab.

Responding to the results, state Congress President Raja Warring told the media that the municipal corporation elections had taken place in Patiala, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Jalandhar. He said the party's performance in them was praiseworthy and congratulated workers for their courage in putting up a brave fight against the ruling AAP, which he alleged abused power and misused official machinery during the municipal elections across Punjab.

Counting of paper ballots for the municipal elections began at 8 am under tight security. Voters cast their ballots for 102 municipal bodies, including eight municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils and 19 nagar panchayats. The turnout was 63.94 per cent.

The eight municipal corporations are Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala and Pathankot. The elections covered 1,897 wards that saw a voter turnout of 63.94 per cent. A total of 7,554 candidates were in the fray across all Urban Local Bodies.

In the Municipal Corporation of Barnala, AAP registered victory in 36 of the total 50 wards, while the BJP won seven seats. Independent candidates secured five wards, and the Congress managed to win two seats.

The Pathankot Municipal Corporation saw a triangular contest among the Congress, the BJP and AAP. Out of the 50 wards, the Congress emerged as the single largest party with 10 seats, followed closely by the BJP with nine and AAP with five seats.

In Bathinda, AAP won 14 out of the 21 seats, while in Moga, AAP has already reached the mark of 29, whereas it needs 26 councillors to elect its Mayor.

In Barnala, the ruling AAP party is close to gaining control of the municipality affairs by winning 24 seats, just two short of a majority in the 50-seat council.

Nagar panchayats recorded the highest voter turnout at 76.18 per cent, followed by Municipal Councils with 65.06 per cent and Municipal Corporations with 59.91 per cent.

According to the state Election Commission, Municipal Corporations accounted for 10.71 lakh electors, of whom 6.41 lakh cast their votes. Municipal Councils had the largest electorate, with over 22.87 lakh voters, and nearly 14.88 lakh votes were cast. In Nagar Panchayats, over 1.07 lakh votes were recorded out of 1.41 lakh electors.

Polling day saw clashes involving supporters of the BJP, Congress, AAP and the Akali Dal, and allegations of booth capturing were reported at several places.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)