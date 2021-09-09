Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Songs To Get You Into Festive Spirit

Ganesh Chaturthi: Streets come alive with colourful processions during the festival (FILE)

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. The streets across the country come alive with colourful processions to the sounds of drums and dancing during the festival. Even though this year, like last year, the festival will be celebrated under the shadow of pandemic, Bollywood songs dedicated to the Lord can turn up the festive feel.

Here's a list of songs that you can add to your playlist to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi"

''Dhagala Lagali'' from ''Dream Girl''

The track draws inspiration from popular Mathari song ''Dhagala Lagali Kala'' and features the film's lead pair - Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha in traditional Marathi dresses.

"Sindoor Lal Chadayo" from "Vaastav"

This Bollywood song is an aarti dedicated to Lord Ganesha, which stunningly captures the essence of the festival, and has a spiritual feel and Marathi touch to it.

"Deva Shree Ganesha" from "Agneepath"

In ''Deva Shree Ganesha'', Hrithik Roshan's character pays tribute to Lord Ganesha through his effortless and mesmerising dance moves.

"Mourya Re" from "Don"

Shah Rukh Khan takes to the streets of Mumbai and shakes his leg in this foot-tapping "visarjan" song from "Don".

"Saadda Dil Vi Tu" from "ABCD"

This song beautifully combines Western and Indian music to deliver the best of both worlds. The high-spirited song from "ABCD" is dedicated to Ganpati. The upbeat track combines catchy beats and Hard Kaur's rap with a desi feel to it.

"Hey Ganaraya" from "ABCD 2"

Following the tradition of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi through beautiful songs, "ABCD 2" featuring Varun Dhawan in the lead, too has a devotional yet a high-spirited number - "Hey Ganaraya".

''Ganpati Bappa Morya'' from ''Dard Ka Rishta''

One of the all-time favourite Ganpati songs till date remains "Ganpati Bappa Morya" from Sunil Dutt's tearjerker "Dard Ka Rishta" (1982).