Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Multi Faith Prayer At Sabarmati Ashram

Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Image: Multi religion prayer meet at Sabarmati Ashram

An all-religion prayer meet was organised at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Friday on the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, only a limited number of Ashram residents attended the prayer meet at Sabarmati Ashram, also called the Gandhi Ashram.

Chief of the Ashram, Atul Pandya said, "We have an old tradition of organising an all-religion prayer meet on Gandhi Jayanti. Normally, citizens and students are invited to attend it. But this time, due to coronavirus, only a few Ashram residents were allowed to attend the prayer meet."

All COVID-19-related protocols were followed and social distance was maintained during the prayer meet. Everyone at the meet was seen in face masks.

The trust website telecast the prayer meet live so that others could attend it virtually, Mr Pandya added.

The Sabarmati Ashram is currently closed to visitors due to the pandemic. The Ashram was the home of Mahatma Gandhi between 1917 and 1930 and closely linked with India's freedom struggle.