Gandhi Jayanti 2024: All About Mahatma Gandhi's Birth Anniversary

Gandhi Jayanti 2024:Mahatma Gandhi's birthday is also observed as "International Day of Non-Violence".

Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated globally on October 2 each year to commemorate the birth of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, a key figure in India's fight for independence. Gandhi, often called Mahatma- a title bestowed upon him by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore-was a lawyer, politician, and social activist whose principles and efforts were instrumental in India gaining freedom in 1947. Fondly referred to as 'Bapu' and the 'Father of the Nation,' Gandhi was known for his strong commitment to 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence), which earned him worldwide respect.

Significance of Gandhi Jayanti

Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. Every year, India honours his contributions to the nation with a national holiday.

Gandhi championed nonviolent resistance and led pivotal movements such as the noncooperation movement, civil disobedience movement, and Quit India movement, inspiring many to join the fight against British colonial rule. In recognition of his commitment to nonviolence, the United Nations declared October 2 as the International Day of Nonviolence.

How is Gandhi Jayanti celebrated?

The day is observed with various events in India and worldwide, including prayer services, cultural programs in schools, colleges, and government institutions, and activities such as patriotic songs, dances, and speeches on Gandhi's teachings. In India, leaders gather to pay tribute at Raj Ghat in New Delhi, where Gandhi's memorial is located.

Gandhi, who dedicated his life to India's independence, was assassinated by Nathuram Godse in 1948.