Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Long And Short Speech Of Mahatma Gandhi For Students

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, born on October 2, 1869 in Porbandar, led the nationalist movement for Indian Independence. He was a lawyer, social activist, politician and writer by profession.

Here is a compilation of some of the long and short speeches of the Father of the Nation on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti which is celebrated every year on October 2.



Banaras Hindu University- February 4, 1916

"It is a matter of deep humiliation and shame for us that I am compelled this evening under the shadow of this great college, in this sacred city, to address my countrymen in a language that is foreign to me..."

"If even our temples are not models of roominess and cleanliness, what can our self-government be?"

"If we are to receive self-government, we shall have to take it. We shall never be granted self-government"

The speech by Mahatma Gandhi was delivered on the occasion of the opening of the Banaras Hindu University on February 4, 1916. It discusses the importance of Indian language for basic communication and speeches and criticises the use of English language. He also emphasises on the cleanliness of temples and rooms in the speech.



The Great Trial of 1922 - March 18, 1922

"I came reluctantly to the conclusion that the British connection had made India more helpless than she ever was before, politically and economically"

This speech was delivered by Mahatma Gandhi during the Great Trial of 1922 when he was convicted for spreading dissatisfactions against the British Rule. Mahatma Gandhi demanded for highest penalty while giving statement to the Judge.



Eve of Dandi March- March 11, 1930

"The history is full of instances of men who rose to leadership, by sheer force of self-confidence, bravery and tenacity. We too, if we sincerely aspire to Swaraj and are impatient to attain it, should have similar self-confidence"

"Let all who are co-operating with the Government in one way or another, be it by paying taxes, keeping titles, or sending children to official schools, etc. withdraw their co-operation in all or as many watts as possible. Then there are women who can stand shoulder to shoulder with men in this struggle"

Mahatma Gandhi gave the above speech on the Eve of Dandi March on March 11, 1930. Through his speech, he invited every section of the society to come forward and take part in the civil disobedience movement and break the laws of the British government. He also spoke about the importance of women participation in the movement and said that they should come forward and stand shoulder to shoulder with men.



Round Table Conference - November 30, 1931

"Were Hindus and Mussalmans and Sikhs always at war with one another when there was no British rule, when there was no English face seen there? We have chapter and verse given to us by Hindu historians and by Mussalman historians to say that we were living in comparative peace even then. And Hindus and Mussalmans in the villages are not even today quarrelling"

Mahatma Gandhi gave this speech at the round table conference in London. Through this speech, he criticized the divide and rule policy of the Britishers and said the different religions of India were residing in peace before the Brtisihers came to India.



"An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind."

Through this speech Mahatma Gandhi emphasised on the importance of following non-violence and believed that violence was not the answer to everything.



"Be the change that you wish to see in the world."

Through this speech, Mahatma Gandhi advised his fellow Indians to do what was necessary for the freedom of his country.



