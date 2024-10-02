Gautam Adani's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi: 'Let Us Reflect His Enduring Values'

Gautam Adani shared Gandhi Jayanti greetings. (File)

Industrialist Gautam Adani this morning paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the most iconic figure in the country's freedom movement, on his 155th birth anniversary. In an online post, the Adani Group chairman said Gandhiji's lifelong pursuit of peace and justice made him the Mahatma.

Gandhiji's lifelong pursuit of peace and justice made him the Mahatma. As we navigate these turbulent times, let us strive to reflect his enduring values and work towards peace and stability. Happy #GandhiJayanti 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/1R556jlBdm — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) October 2, 2024

Hailed as the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi has inspired generations of leaders and activists across the world. He promoted the principles of truth and non-violence in all spheres of life.

