Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020: See In Pics How India Is Celebrating

Mahatma Gandhi's 151st birth anniversary is being celebrated today. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior union ministers, political leaders, sportspersons, celebrities and people from all walks of life are paying homage to the Father of the Nation. Several events, webinars have been organized to observe Gandhi Jayanti. Indian embassies across the world are holding events to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti. In India, the centre and state governments have launched several welfare programmes. A multi-religion prayer meet was organised at the Sabarmati Ashram this morning on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. The prayer meet was telecast live in view of the pandemic so that people across the world could attend it virtually.

Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Image: Sand art by Sudarshan Pattnaik

Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Image: A rare photo of Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Image: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal shared a famous quote of Mahatma Gandhi on Twitter

Jai Hind ???????? — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 2, 2020

It's true that we can't do everything, but we can do something.

To me, Gandhiji is a symbol of the power of an individual to inspire change for a better world. Remembering him on his 151st birth anniversary. #GandhiJayantipic.twitter.com/Uv9RWzuYHV — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 2, 2020

On the occasion of #GandhiJayanti , we bring you an online quiz in collaboration with @ncert to celebrate the inspiring life of Gandhi ji.



Access the Quiz here:https://t.co/cTGbIrMtpkhttps://t.co/ni3Fs1Bw8C



Last day to participate: 1st Nov! pic.twitter.com/FlTLM0qjBS — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) October 2, 2020

জাতির জনক গান্ধীজির জন্মদিনে আমাদের বিনম্র প্রণাম।



We pay our humble tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.#GandhiJayanti#MahatmaGandhijayanti#Gandhijipic.twitter.com/jCTSVtGXDL — Banglar Gorbo Mamata (@BanglarGorboMB) October 2, 2020

Mahatma Gandhi's message of Ahimsa remains paramount for humanity and his ideas of peace continue to illuminate the world.



Let's be the harbingers of change, which we want to see in the world.#GandhiJayantipic.twitter.com/3UKhUWUePY — Assam Police (@assampolice) October 2, 2020

On the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to all village heads of the country for the effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission. The PM released ''Margdarshika'' for Gram Panchayats and Paani Samitis and spoke about launching of ''100 days campaign'' on Gandhi Jayanti, to ensure safe water in schools and anganwadi centres across the country.

The government is launching a dedicated e-marketplace for tribal artisans across in India on Gandhi Jayanti so that they can connect to a larger national and international market. Around 5 lakh handmade products including textiles, paintings, home decor items, jewellery and metal crafts will be available on the website.