Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020: See In Pics How India Is Celebrating

Gandhi Jayanti 2020:

New Delhi:

Mahatma Gandhi's 151st birth anniversary is being celebrated today. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior union ministers, political leaders, sportspersons, celebrities and people from all walks of life are paying homage to the Father of the Nation. Several events, webinars have been organized to observe Gandhi Jayanti. Indian embassies across the world are holding events to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti. In India, the centre and state governments have launched several welfare programmes. A multi-religion prayer meet was organised at the Sabarmati Ashram this morning on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. The prayer meet was telecast live in view of the pandemic so that people across the world could attend it virtually.

Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Image: Sand art by Sudarshan Pattnaik

Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Image: A rare photo of Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Image: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal shared a famous quote of Mahatma Gandhi on Twitter

On the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to all village heads of the country for the effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission. The PM released ''Margdarshika'' for Gram Panchayats and Paani Samitis and spoke about launching of ''100 days campaign'' on Gandhi Jayanti, to ensure safe water in schools and anganwadi centres across the country. 

The government is launching a dedicated e-marketplace for tribal artisans across in India on Gandhi Jayanti so that they can connect to a larger national and international market. Around 5 lakh handmade products including textiles, paintings, home decor items, jewellery and metal crafts will be available on the website. 

