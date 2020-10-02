International Day Of Non-Violence: Know Why UN Marks Gandhi Jayanti

International Day of Non-violence Image: The UN's tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

October 2 is marked as the International Day of Non-Violence every year by the United Nations. Mahatma Gandhi gave the world the philosophy of non-violence or Ahimsa. It was Mahatma Gandhi's firm belief that only a non-violent movement can achieve the highest objective of freedom. "Non-violence is the greatest force at the disposal of mankind. It is mightier than the mightiest weapon of destruction devised by the ingenuity of man," Mahatma Gandhi had said.

The UN General Assembly in a resolution on 15 June 2007, commemorated the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as the International Day of Non-violence. The UN said, the objective of the day is to "disseminate the message of non-violence, including through education and public awareness".

International Day of Non-Violence 2020: What United Nations said

"On this International Day of Non-violence, I reiterate my call for a global ceasefire. Making this a reality before the end of the year would ease suffering, help lower the risk of famine and create space for negotiations towards peace. Now is the time to intensify our efforts," UN chief Antonio Guterres said.

