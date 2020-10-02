Gandhi Jayanti LIVE Updates: 'May Bapu's Ideals Keep Guiding Us,' PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: India celebrates 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today

India celebrates 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today. Events and campaigns have been organized across the country for Gandhi Jayanti, to pay homage to the man who gave the world the philosophy of 'Ahimsa' or non-violence.

In his tribute to the Father of the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with a video tweeted, "We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu's ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India."

Here are the LIVE updates on Gandhi Jayanti 2020:

Oct 02, 2020 07:48 (IST) We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti.



There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts.



May Bapu's ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India. pic.twitter.com/wCe4DkU9aI - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2020