From Kareena Kapoor To Vijay Sethupathi, Bollywood and South Celebs' Messages on Gandhi Jayanti

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, the who's who of Bollywood and the South film industry shared wishes for their fans and the nation. Stars posted pictures of Gandhi on their official X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram handles, and fans commented in agreement. On this day, stars from across the country shared Gandhi's teachings and principles to remind fans to embrace peace and non-violence." Actor Sanjay Dutt shared a still from his film Lage Raho Munna Bhai and wrote, "Celebrating the spirit of Bapu's wisdom, non-violence and gandhigiri on this Gandhi Jayanti." With Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Rajkumar Hirani made the audience remember the various facets of Gandhism and recall the values of Gandhi in a subtle, humorous yet sarcastic way.

Bollywood actor Kriti Kharbanda shared an AI-generated image of Mahatma Gandhi with a birthday cake on Instagram and captioned it as, "Happy birthday, Bapu"

Kareena Kapoor posted a black and white picture of Mahatma Gandhi on her Instagram stories with a caption "#GandhiJayanti"

Several other stars wished their fans too. Varun Dhawan shared an interesting photo on Instagram with the wax statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the background with the caption "Bande mein tha dum Vande Mataram #gandhijayanti"

Chiyaan Vikram shared Mahatma Gandhi's famous quote "Be the change that you wish to see in the world" with a video of himself on Instagram, much to the delight of his fans.

Kamal Hassan too shared a black and white picture of Mahatma Gandhi on X and posted a heartfelt wish, emphasising that he has always followed Gandhiji's path in his life too. He also compared Bapu with his own father and credited him for the lesson that "honesty and love for all shall conquer all."

Gandhiji's life lived in the service of his fellow man, shall withstand the test of time, as the seminal moment in human history, when one simple man altered the course of ideological evolution of human civilisation.



As for me, I have taken my own journey both with the man and… pic.twitter.com/wBt0EwCGRf — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 2, 2024

Maharaja actor Vijay Sethupathi's Gandhi Jayanti wish was quite different from that of his contemporaries. He shared a BTS video on Instagram from his upcoming movie Gandhi Talks, giving fans a glimpse of what went on the set of the movie. He posted the video with the caption, "The voice that matters today, the voice that will echo soon in every corner!" and went on to wish Mahatma Gandhi. The same video was shared by Aditi Rao Hydari as well, who will also be seen in the film.

Actor Prakash Raj, in his post, wished Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri who share the same birthday. " Let this TRUTH sink into all of us," his caption said.

Wishing you all happy #GandhiJayanti #LalBahadurShastriJayanti … Let this TRUTH sink into all of us 🙏🙏🙏 #justasking pic.twitter.com/AQV92znBHc — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) October 2, 2024

The Family Man actor Manoj Bajpayee's post was about "honoring the spirit of truth, peace, and non-violence" on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, echoing the ideals of the Father Of The Nation.

Honoring the spirit of truth, peace, and non-violence on Gandhi Jayanti. Let's take a moment to reflect on the power of kindness and unity. #GandhiJayanti #MahatmaGandhi pic.twitter.com/oiJ7xmACDw — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 2, 2024

