Varun Dhawan's Breakfast Club Featuring Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Co-Stars - A Photo Series

"This was lunch," Janhvi Kapoor commented

Varun Dhawan's Breakfast Club Featuring <i>Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari</i> Co-Stars - A Photo Series
Varun Dhawan shared this image. (courtesy varundvn)
New Delhi:

Varun Dhawan shared a glimpse of his 'breakfast club' on Instagram. He was accompanied by his Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Maniesh Paul among others. In the first picture, Varun is seen lounging at the dining table with his shirt off and sunglasses on. Janhvi, who previously starred with Varun in Bawaal, is dressed in a white t-shirt and smiling at him while enjoying a delicious meal.

The second photo shows Varun sitting with Sanya and Maniesh. Varun is having a bowl of soup, while Sanya and Maniesh are sipping coffee, and the table also features glasses of juice. Sharing the post on Instagram, Varun Dhawan wrote, "Breakfast club #SSKTS." On the Janhvi Kapoor commented, "This was lunch."

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is rumoured to be a sequel to Badrinath Ki Dulhania. It reunites Varun with director Shashank Khaitan, who also directed Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Reports suggest that Janhvi Kapoor has replaced Alia Bhatt in the third installment of the Dulhania franchise.

Produced by Dharma Productions, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is scheduled for release on April 18, 2025.

In addition to this project, Varun Dhawan is working on the action thriller Baby John, directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, Murad Khetani, and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios, and A for Apple Productions. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Rohit Saraf and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Comments

