Varun Dhawan Slams Paparazzi For Pointing Cameras At Malaika Arora: "I Understand It Is Work But..."

Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora died by suicide on Wednesday morning, police said. Anil Arora jumped from his apartment building in Mumbai's Bandra. The incident took place around 9 am today. As Malaika Arora was pictured arriving at her father's Mumbai residence on Wednesday afternoon, a section of the paparazzi was seen clicking Malaika Arora incessantly. Varun Dhawan slammed the paparazzi for their "insensitivity" and he wrote in his Instagram story, "It is the most insensitive thing to point cameras in the face of people who are grieving please. Think what you people are doing or what someone is going through when you do this. I understand it is work but sometimes another human might not be okay with this." He added the hashtag #humanity to the post.

This is what Varun Dhawan posted:

Varun Dhawan recently featured in a cameo appearance in Stree 2. He was last seen in Bawaal, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Before that he featured in fantasy film Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. His line-up of projects include Citadel: Honey Bunny (the India chapter), co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Citadel is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. The India chapter of Citadel has been helmed by Raj and DK. He will also star in Baby John and Border 2 with Sunny Deol and Diljit Dosanjh.

Varun Dhawan is the star of films like October, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Student Of The Year, Badlapurand Dilwale to name a few.