<i>Border 2</i>: After Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol Welcomes Diljit Dosanjh Onboard

Border 2 just got bigger and better. After welcoming Varun Dhawan on board, the film's lead actor Sunny Deol, on Friday, announced that Diljit Dosanjh will also be a part of the film. Sunny Deol captioned the Instagram post, "Welcoming fauji Diljit Dosanjh to the Battalion of Border 2. Meanwhile, the singer-actor, announcing his association with the project, wrote, "Pehli Goli Dushman Chalaega aur Akhri Goli Hum. Honoured to stand with such a powerful team and walk in the footsteps of our soldiers."

An excited Varun Dhawan announced his association with the project with these words, "I was just a kid in class four when I went to Chandan cinema and saw Border. And it made such a big impact. I still remember the sense of national pride we all felt in the hall. I began looking up to our armed forces and to this day, I salute how they protect us and keep us safe be it on our borders or during natural calamities. JP Dutta sir's war epic remains one of my most favourite movies to this day. To play a part in Border 2 produced by J P sir and Bhushan Kumar is a very, very special moment in my career. And I get to work with Sunny Paaji my hero makes it all the more special. I look forward to bring a valiant jawaan's story to screen in what promises to be India's biggest war film. I seek your good wishes. Jai Hind."

Sunny Deol announced the sequel to Border on the 27th release anniversary of the 1997 blockbuster film. He wrote, "Ek fauji apne 27 saal purane waade ko pura karne, aa raha hai phirse. India's biggest war film, Border 2."

Filmmaker JP Dutta, who directed Border, will serve as a producer on the sequel alongside his daughter Nidhi Dutt via JP Films. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar will also produce the new movie under the banner of T-Series.