The Untold Story: Sunny Deol's Favourite Scene From Border That Never Made The Final Cut

Sunny Deol's Border sequel is officially on the horizon, but did you know there's a hidden gem from the original film that almost didn't make it? In a throwback interview, Sunny revealed that one of his favourite scenes was cut from the 1997 classic. In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, Sunny got emotional while recounting a deleted scene from the film.

He said, "There was a scene that didn't make it to the final cut. It was a lovely scene. JP Dutta's father had written it. It's right at the end of the film, and I'm at the small temple. I look back and see that there's firelight coming from the bunker that had been destroyed. I go over, and I see all of my fallen soldiers, sitting around the fire together."

"I talk to them, reassure them that I'll take care of their families, I'll fix the broken roof of their home, I'll talk to their mothers. To me, it's like they are there. I tell them that they are in heaven now, and there's no fighting in heaven...(breaks down)," Sunny added stating that the part was cut due to length reasons.

Border 2, written by Nidhi Dutta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, will be directed by Anurag Singh. The film is set to begin shooting in October this year and will continue the story set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala. The film will also star Varun Dhawan in a key role.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and JP Dutta's J.P. Films, Border 2 is scheduled for a grand release on January 23, 2026. The original Border, released in 1997, focused on the 1971 India-Pakistan war and starred Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty and Akshaye Khanna in leading roles.