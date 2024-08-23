Varun Dhawan On Co-Starring With Sunny Deol In <i>Border 2</i>: "I Get To Work With My Hero"

For all Border fans, we have a super cool update waiting for your attention. Varun Dhawan has been roped in to play a major role in Border 2. No, we are not joking. The actor has shared the fantastic update on Instagram along with a video. Varun will play the role of a soldier in Border 2. The clip opens to the text, “India's biggest war film gets bigger.” A few seconds later, we can hear Varun's voiceover, “Dushman ki har goli se jai hind bol kar takrata hu…jab dharti maa bulati hai sab chhod kar aata hoon. Hindustan ka fauji hoon main.” The video also features some snapshots from the 1997 film. In the background, we can hear the latest version of the iconic track Sandese Aate Hain by Sonu Nigam. The film will be released on January 23, 2026.

Varun Dhawan has also written a note expressing his excitement for the project. He said, “I was just a kid in class four when I went to Chandan cinema and saw Border. And it made such a big impact. I still remember the sense of national pride we all felt in the hall. I began looking up to our armed forces and to this day, I salute how they protect us and keep us safe be it on our borders or during natural calamities.”

Calling it a special moment, Varun Dhawan added, “J P Dutta sir's war epic remains one of my most favourite movies to this day. To play a part in Border 2 produced by J P sir and Bhushan Kumar is a very, very special moment in my career.” For Sunny Deol, he said, “And I get to work with Sunny [Deol] Paaji my hero makes it all the more special. I look forward to bring a valiant jawaan's story to the screen in what promises to be India's biggest war film. I seek your good wishes. Jai Hind.”

Border 2, the sequel to 'India's largest war film' was in June. The film will be directed by Anurag Singh. The film will be jointly backed by JP Dutta, who directed Border, alongwith his daughter Nidhi Dutt via JP Films, and Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series.

Border, based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the India-Pakistan War of 1971, featured Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry and Puneet Issar. Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee were also part of the film.